‘Manly’ App Allows Men To Add Fake Muscles & Tattoos For The Perfect Selfie

Love a good topless selfie but lacking in the ab department? There’s now an app for that.

Manly is the latest photo editing app designed specifically for men who want to catfish like a God look hotter than they really do on social profiles.

The app allows users to edit their photo to an endless array of aesthetic options in order to appear more “manly”. To be more specific, users take a body shot like they would for Instagram and run it through the photo editing program. The options range in everything from general body shape to chest and pecs to abs and biceps. There’s even a “Chic and cool tattoos” feature which allows men to add a raft of tattoo designs to create the ultimate fuccboi representation of the modern bachelor.

It doesn’t end there though, Manly even allows users to alter their skin colour and change their hair-dos and beard styles. Users who want to go full narcissist can opt for accessories or coloured contact lenses. It’s basically a surgery-free way to follow in Rodrigo Alves’ footsteps, limited only by one’s stupidity imagination.

Whilst it’s easy for most men to have a laugh at such an app, other social commentators and male body image advocates haven’t been so impressed.

“A lot of people think body image struggles only affect women, but we’ve seen an increasing number of men desperately trying to live up to the male beauty ideal that we constantly see across the media and advertising- a ‘fit, ribbed and bulky’ body,” Denise Hatton, co-founder of the Be Real Campaign, told The Independent.

“Apps like Manly play into the damaging narrative that to be considered an attractive man, you need to look a certain way, making it extremely toxic for impressionable young men. Just when we finally started to see progress with brands becoming more responsible through their advertising and reducing excessive airbrushing, then comes along an app like Manly. This app and others like it are a massive step backwards in creating a society that is less focussed on appearance and more about who we are.”

Manly launched on the App Store late last year and has been fielding cries of refund since. It does however have a high rating probably due to its novelty factor and because it’s free to download.

Watch the promo video below to see how the app works.