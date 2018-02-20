M.J. Bale are once again pushing the boundaries of Australian tailoring with their latest collection of technical merino wool garments to debut for the new season.

The smooth and jazzy sounds of New Orleans will form a major part of this season’s showing which gives nod to the classics such as jazz legend Miles Davis and his effortless style. This notion if further paired with M.J. Bale’s own push to satisfy the the balance of classicism and constant reinvention in menswear.

As such, M.J. Bale have successfully married the concept of timeless old-world tailoring staples with new deconstructed casual pieces and easy-care garment innovations which men demand today.

The collection deemed the ‘Rebirth of the Cool’ features practical suiting advancements built into every garment depending on the wearer’s needs. Style-savvy men can choose across three distinct fabric makes.

Acqua is made from tropical weight extra-fine Merino wool fabric that has been woven in Italy by a Gold Woolmark weaver. The resulting cloth is water-repellent, crease-resistant, lightweight and breathable, making it perfect for international travellers and men who are always on the move.

Dry ‘n’ Fly is the moniker given to M.J. Bale’s 100% cotton shirts which have been woven and finished with a special structure that provides easy-to-care properties. How easy? Wash the garment, dry on a hanger and then ‘fly’ out the door. No ironing required and the shirt should hold its shape throughout the day.

Finally we come to a fabric construction called Mooving. M.J. Bale suits are crafted from a special merino wool fabric woven by old school Italian weaver Loro Piana. The result is a semi-stretch fabric which is crease-resistant and has been made with a bit of slack to ensure flexibility when the body’s constantly moving. This extra give is perfect for those who don’t sit at their desk all day for a day job.

And when it comes to patterns, the men will be spoilt for choice with everything from soft grey flannel to Prince of Wales to Glen and windowpane checks to subtle chalk stripes and rich navy four-piece suits all making their mark in the new collection.

“This collection is created for the man exploring the world and also evolving his own character,” says Matt Jensen, the label’s founder.

The ‘Rebirth of the Cool’ collection is available in stores and online from today via M.J. Bale.