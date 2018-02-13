Forget about cryptocurrency. Your weekly hit of happy bankruptcy has arrived to steal your hard earned monies.

Cigarette Racing x AMG 515 Project One

Every year the Miami-based boat company known as Cigarette Racing releases a collaborative project with Mercedes-AMG with inspiration drawn from its sportscars. This year is a bit different with the arrival of the German automaker’s hypercar known as Project One.

Naturally, Cigarette Racing stepped up their game with the 515 Project One speedboat which is set to debut on February 15th at the 2018 Miami Boat Show. Once unveiled the boat should see well over 1,000hp and a top speed of 320km/h from an F1-derived 1.6-litre turbo V6 paired to four electric motors – one on the turbo, one on the crankshaft and two on the front axle.

Stern x Supreme Pinball Machine

Supreme continues to extend its footprint beyond the streetwear scene with its latest branded item for Spring/Summer – a pinball machine. The classic arcade machine sees a minimalist aesthetic thanks to a white frame contrasted against Supreme’s signature red branding. And given that it’s a proper pinball machine from the people at Stern, there’s also dedicated graphics and electronic light up effects to keep players occupied for hours.

Conor McGregor FiftyOne Road Bicycle

You might not be able to fight like Conor but you can still ride like him. FiftyOne have released the Conor McGregor version of their road bike, the very same one which the Irishman gets around in when he’s not in the Octagon or flashy car. The bike features a sleek black frame with “Notorious” and “McGregor” emblazoned across its body whilst the Irish flag can be seen on the rear axle.

OMEGA Flag NATO Straps

Show your allegiance with the latest Omega NATO straps which bear the colours of the 18 countries competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics Games. The strap also comes with six extra colours which represents the hues of the Olympic rings.

Ali Photography Book

He is the greatest and now he can be immortalised on your coffee table with Steve Schapiro’s collection of intimate photographs depicting the late athlete. The freelance photojournalist was commissioned by Sports Illustrated in 1963 to spend five days with the young Olympic champion boxer who was 21 at the time and known as Cassius Clay. The images depict Ali at home with his family, amongst his community and surrounding neighbourhood.

The North Face Geodome 4 Tent

Taking inspiration from one of the most spatially efficient shapes ever created in architecture is The North Face’s latest tent. It’s designed to deflect strong winds of up to 93km/h whilst maintaining headroom for occupants. The unique design that’s often found on arctic research sites has a big enough capacity to house a standing adult whilst internal hangers make for quick and easy gear storage. A dual layer water resistant flysheet cover in bright yellow to make sure your site is visible from any angle.

