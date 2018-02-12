Meet The Men’s Activewear Collection Inspired By An Aussie Photographer’s Works

This feature has been produced in partnership with SQDAthletica

“Sweatpants are a sign of defeat,” the famously tart-tongued Karl Lagerfeld once quipped.

But here we are in 2018, and the gym is no longer just for meatheads in cleavage-baring muscle shirts grunting their way through upper body supersets. Today it’s a place to see and be seen, to mix and mingle, to show off your style, and sure, to work out if you must.

Mega brands have jumped on the trend for athleisure with aggressively logo’d-up performance apparel and neon hues that could blind a naked mole rat. But it’s the indie brands we have our eye on – the ones who embrace sportswear not just as technical threads but as part of a lifestyle, and who don’t sacrifice aesthetics in pursuit of the increasingly blurry lines between work, play, and working out.

Fortunately for work-hard-play-hard guys here in Australia, one of our favourite labels to fit the bill is a homegrown go-getter with ambition and the moxie to match, and they’re celebrating their native land with a new collaboration.