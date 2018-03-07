Where To Get Danish Furniture In Sydney To Suit Almost Every Taste

BoConcept remains a force to be reckoned with more than 65 years after its first piece, a cabinet made of oak veneer and walnut, left the factory.

The award-winning design team has been credited with a number of firsts, including introducing the flexible furniture system to Scandinavia in 1979 and creating the first piece of ready-to-assemble Danish furniture according to the now-famous ‘knock-down’ model in 1984.

“Very impressive,” you say, “but what does that mean for me?”

We’re glad you asked. Let us paint a picture.

BoConcept whips up ingenious interior design solutions for the entire home and serves them on a platter of proud Danish heritage with a side helping of customisation.

For your living room, there’s the Ottawa Sofa, a multifunctional modular piece that can be arranged and rearranged to suit any space. Combine the modules to create a larger, more spacious oasis with plenty of room for family and friends, or divide the pieces to provide seating for multiple rooms in your bachelor pad.

For your office, try the Cupertino or Copenhagen Desk. Cupertino is all about maximising utility while minimising space with features like integrated storage and a built-in writing pad.

It’s a chic starter desk for the urban hustler whose big ambitions can’t be contained by his diminutive city flat. If you’ve been on the grind for a while, try Cupertino’s big sibling Copenhagen. Copenhagen offers a complete home office system and a stylish a statement for the man who’s made it.

For your home office or bedroom, get hold of the Copenhagen Bookcase. The flexible wall unit can be customised with a variety of colours, finishes, and storage options to suit your space. Use it to showcase your watch collection or the books you swear you’re going to start reading before bed instead of scrolling through Instagram.

That’s just the tip of this very Danish iceberg. BoConcept offers a wide range of pieces for the living room, bedroom, dining room and home office, from elegant armchairs, to practical console tables, to contemporary beds and decorative accessories.

And lucky for those who would rather read junk mail while queuing at the post office and listening to Kevin Federline than sort through swatches, they’ll even help you put it all together.