Where To Get Danish Furniture In Sydney To Suit Almost Every Taste

This feature has been produced in partnership with BoConcept
The world owes much to the imaginative minds in the great Nordic north.
Denmark alone has given us the fairytales of Hans Christian Andersen and the existential musings of Søren Kierkegaard, the high-end edible ecstasy of Noma and the simple pleasures of smørrebrød, museums filled with the works of masterful painters and homes adorned with the colourful sculptures of Lego maestros.
We also have Denmark to thank for a design ethos that’s one of the coolest kids on the aesthetic block. The Danish penchant for all things sleek, functional, modern, and minimalist has influenced interiors and architecture across the globe – including the sweeping sails of the Sydney Opera House.
Since the mid-20th century, BoConcept has been a leading figure in Denmark’s design domination. The furnishings brand has evolved from humble origins in the small town of Herning into a global empire with more than 300 stores in 60 countries.
And for Australia’s design-challenged men, that’s very, very good news.
An Artisan Heritage Begins
The BoConcept story beings with two Danish craftsmen and cabinet makers, Tage Molholm and Jens Aerthoj. The duo met as students at a carpentry school in Aarhus before opening their Herning factory in 1952. They embarked on the venture with a clear vision: to produce furniture that looks good, is built to last, and doesn’t break the bank.
To achieve the first, Aerthoj and Molholm embraced the most essential elements of Danish design philosophy. The fledgling company adopted ‘form follows function’ as its rallying cry, producing furniture with clean lines, seductive shapes, and the occasional pop of colour to invigorate an otherwise-neutral palette.
Each BoConcept piece prioritises functionality without compromising artistry. To ensure every product meets its exacting standards, the company manages the design process from start to finish. Craftsmanship and quality materials meet the beauty of simple forms, and to allow for extensive customisation according to buyers’ needs, much of the range is modular and multifunctional.
Aerthoj and Molholm solved the last piece of the puzzle with a forward-thinking decision to enter the brave new world of mass production and industrialisation. With machines bolstering the fabrication process, they could keep prices down without sacrificing quality, and serve affordable, well-designed furniture to an increasingly large audience.
The award-winning design team has been credited with a number of firsts.
Meet The Design-Loving Family
BoConcept remains a force to be reckoned with more than 65 years after its first piece, a cabinet made of oak veneer and walnut, left the factory.
The award-winning design team has been credited with a number of firsts, including introducing the flexible furniture system to Scandinavia in 1979 and creating the first piece of ready-to-assemble Danish furniture according to the now-famous ‘knock-down’ model in 1984.
“Very impressive,” you say, “but what does that mean for me?”
We’re glad you asked. Let us paint a picture.
BoConcept whips up ingenious interior design solutions for the entire home and serves them on a platter of proud Danish heritage with a side helping of customisation.
For your living room, there’s the Ottawa Sofa, a multifunctional modular piece that can be arranged and rearranged to suit any space. Combine the modules to create a larger, more spacious oasis with plenty of room for family and friends, or divide the pieces to provide seating for multiple rooms in your bachelor pad.
For your office, try the Cupertino or Copenhagen Desk. Cupertino is all about maximising utility while minimising space with features like integrated storage and a built-in writing pad.
It’s a chic starter desk for the urban hustler whose big ambitions can’t be contained by his diminutive city flat. If you’ve been on the grind for a while, try Cupertino’s big sibling Copenhagen. Copenhagen offers a complete home office system and a stylish a statement for the man who’s made it.
For your home office or bedroom, get hold of the Copenhagen Bookcase. The flexible wall unit can be customised with a variety of colours, finishes, and storage options to suit your space. Use it to showcase your watch collection or the books you swear you’re going to start reading before bed instead of scrolling through Instagram.
That’s just the tip of this very Danish iceberg. BoConcept offers a wide range of pieces for the living room, bedroom, dining room and home office, from elegant armchairs, to practical console tables, to contemporary beds and decorative accessories.
And lucky for those who would rather read junk mail while queuing at the post office and listening to Kevin Federline than sort through swatches, they’ll even help you put it all together.
Scandinavian Design Gets Personal
Not all superheros wear capes. With so many options on the figurative (and possibly also literal) table, you may feel the creeping dread of overwhelm or the slap-in-the-face paralysis of exhaustive choice. Then, just when you think the dizzying array of decisions may make you swear off furniture forever, in swoops a member of the elite consulting staff to save the day.
BoConcept’s crack team of interior designers are available to help plan and execute your vision for your pad. Complimentary with purchases over $5000, opt for in-store advising or a home visit to receive an expert hand in selecting the sizes, colours, finishes, dimensions, materials, and functions that make the most of the space you’re working with. Leave it to a pro to tell you what goes with what and which sofa fabrics will hold up to the hulking, slobbery mutt you hope to adopt.
An interior design consultation starts with developing an understanding of your needs, your tastes, and your space through a home visit or an in-store appointment. After thorough discussion, your consultant will develop a customised proposal that incorporates your essential design needs and your personal style, using 3D drawings and floor plans help you see how the finished product will look in your home.
When you are 100% happy with your pad’s sexy new insides, you kick back and relax while BoConcept places the order. Voila: an (almost) instant dream home that melds style and substance as only the Danish can.
Build Your Ultimate Bachelor Pad
BoConcept spans across three convenient Sydney locations to ensure your humble abode is properly catered to with only the finest of Scandinavian furniture.
Your ultimate bachelor pad awaits and it’s only a click away.