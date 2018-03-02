Burberry Recruits The Mastermind Behind Givenchy’s Streetwear Triumph

If you’ve never heard of the name, you soon will. Italian-born designer Riccardo Tisci is often held in the same esteem as legendary luxe-streetwear pioneers like Kim Jones (the man behind Supreme x LV) and he’s just been recruited by Burberry as their next hotshot designer.

This major announcement comes off the back of Tisci’s most recent 12-year stint over at Givenchy as their creative head, a job which saw him lead the French outfit from a traditionally sophisticated label into one of the most influential names in the high fashion streetwear game.

He’s not short of any testimonials either, with an Instagram following that eclipses Off-White’s Virgil Abloh by almost a million, a close-knit friendship with the Kardashian clan and a credit to designing Kanye West and Jay-Z’s Watch the Throne album cover from 2011.

Rest assured it will be exciting to see where Tisci takes the British label’s iconic trench coats and signature plaid patterns which can often be found draping the bodies of people like David Beckham.

Given Tisci’s creative direction in the past, fans can expect to see darker elements with street and religious influences thrown in for good measure to juxtapose Burberry’s quintessential British charm.

Can the man pull it off again in one of the world’s most coveted fashion roles? Only time will tell.