Danny Boyle Will Direct Daniel Craig’s Final James Bond Film

Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire and now Bond 25. Danny Boyle’s talents have roped him countless prestigious film awards and now he’s the man confirmed to direct Daniel Craig’s last ever outing as the iconic spy.

The news comes after months of speculation over who would get the honour (and pressure) to direct the 25th Bond movie and it was Boyle himself who made the announcement via an interview.

“We are working on a script right now. And it all depends on that really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in 6 or 7 weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.

We’ve got an idea, John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away.”

No details of the script have been leaked yet but Boyle is aiming to wrap up shooting by the end of 2018.

Hopefully Craig gets the big fat pay check he’s always wanted since he’s pretty much done with the character.