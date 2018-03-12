Elon Musk Reveals His True Inspiration At SXSW…Kanye West

He made a fortune as the co-founder of PayPal, developed the world’s first mass produced electric sports car and then shot his own one into space when he got bored of it.

Whilst talent is no doubt second nature to Elon Musk, one wouldn’t pick the billionaire as a dedicated fan of American rapper/designer, Kanye West. During the latest panel from South by SouthWest the entrepreneur was asked by an interviewer about who inspired him. Musk answered the query with a straight deadpan demeanour.

“Well, Kanye West, obviously.”

The agenda for the conversation stemmed from a discussion on HBO’s Westworld in which Musk unexpectedly showed up to. Once there, Musk spoke about the show but also touched on more personal topics such as balancing the good and bad aspects of his life.

Perhaps ‘Fore the day I die, I’mma touch the sky’ should be SpaceX’s new motto?

Take a bow Kanye. You proper famous.