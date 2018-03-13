The #metoo movement has finally caught up to the world of competitive surfing with the WSL banning camera people and cinematographers from taking close up shots of women in a provocative manner.

The news comes via Stab Magazine who detailed that female surfers wearing bikini bottoms have been assured that their backsides won’t be zoomed-in on and broadcasted across the world.

More specifically, they outlined:

“The World Surf League met on the Gold Coast during the Quiksilver Pro and sexual harassment was the number one topic for their human resource department. The meeting was a refresher on the rules and responsibilities of all WSL employees, a scenario taking place at big businesses around the world.”

“No inappropriate jokes. No leering at colleagues or competitors. Absolute gender equality in all parts of the operation.”

The announcement continued that all cinematographers have been instructed to “exercise discretion while shooting the women’s heats”.

That is, cinematographers must be careful to be zoomed out during bottom turns or duck dives. The WSL are equally aware that live broadcasting takes place during these competitions which often means little time for editing. As a solution, they’ve suggested that camera operators use common sense whilst filming.

According to the online surf publication, this means wide shots of competitors in skimpy swimwear only, whilst females who surf in boardshorts will be given larger screen space and more freedom for close ups when compared to those wearing bikinis.

Not all fans were impressed with the move.

“Do they zoom out when men duck dive? Is this story a joke ? A woman chooses to wear a bikini(or Skimpy) to compete in and you censor her?” said one comment.

“This is a major step backwards you are saying woman in bikinis are doing something to be ashamed of and not to be shown, which I think is the opposite of what you are aiming for,” they continued.

“If it is wrong for them to wear bikinis, ban them, go on I dare you; tell the woman they are not allowed to wear them and see how far that gets you. Get a grip and have a sensible conversation like adults.”

