Black tie events can often be a dull affair when it comes to men’s fashion. We’re stuck with the same five items every time – the tuxedo, the bow tie, white shirt, high shine black shoes and the pocket square. Breaking convention takes practice, and most men, simply choose to avoid the hassle.

The Oscars tend to highlight new trends in men’s evening wear. Why? Becuase the big designers are dressing the biggest celebrities on the red carpet. In this year’s case, we couldn’t help notice the rise of the gey (or gray) tuxedo.

Common (who took home an Oscar last year), Kobe Bryant (who scored one this year) and the winner of Best Supporting Actor, Sam Rockwell all chose to wear grey tuxedos.

Grey has long been a staple of business suiting, but it’s never been a go-to when it comes to formal wear. That said, Suitsupply was one of the first brands to introduce a grey tuxedo in their FW17 evening wear collection. For this year’s Oscars ceremony, Common was wearing a beautiful made-to-measure tuxedo from Giorgio Armani.

We asked a local expert in men’s styling, Jeff Lack about his through on the grey tuxedo matter. ‘Grey is the new black, not really but it’s pretty bloody cool. Fashion conscious men are looking for a change from traditional black and what has now become the normal navy.’

‘It makes perfect sense that you can wear grey for business and pleasure. It’s an easy colour to wear and makes for a cool change. It won’t outlive navy or black, it’s for now, it’s fashion.” says Jeff.

Don’t expect every designer to be jumping on this grey tux trend, but if you do find one, grab it and be sure you’re one of the few men (if not only) sporting grey at your next formal event.

