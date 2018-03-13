Hubert de Givenchy Passes Away At 91

The world lost a visionary of fashion overnight with the passing of Hubert de Givenchy, the founder of the iconic French label bearing his surname.

The skilled designer was best known for his close relationship with actress Audrey Hepburn and providing the dress she famously wore in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. It was one of the first examples of celebrity ambassadorship and cemented Givenchy as one of the world’s most sought-after and timeless brands.

Fast forward to 1969 and Givenchy would branch out into menswear before selling the label in 1988 to LVMH. The sale to the French luxury goods group after 30 years of Givenchy at the helm was worth a reported US$45 million.

Since then the label has attracted a stellar list of designer talents including John Galliano, Alexander McQueen and Riccardo Tisci.

In more recent times under Tisci’s leadership, the label has seen revenues grow by sixfold thanks to the Italian designer’s dark aesthetic blended with contemporary streetwear trends. Paired with the label’s social media prowess and influential celebrity supporters, Givenchy has become one of today’s most recognised names in the fashion game.

Hubert de Givenchy was born in 1927 in Beauvais, France. He initially studied law before enrolling into Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris which kicked off his stellar career working alongside names like Pierre Balmain and Christian Dior before opening his house in 1952.

