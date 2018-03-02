Jaguar Officially Unveils The I-Pace Performance SUV

One wouldn’t know it thanks to a year’s worth of teasing and spyshots, but these are the official images of the I-Pace, Jaguar‘s first ever fully-electric performance SUV.

The battery-powered five-seater broke cover ahead of the Geneva Motor Show and it looks to be in fine form even with the absence of a signature Jaguar exhaust note.

Like the Tesla Model X they’re going after, the I-Pace is powered by dual electric motors fitted to the front and rear axles to create the standard all-wheel-drive layout. The spec sheet claims that the car can reach 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds thanks to the combined 290kW output of the motors which also comes with a hefty 695Nm of torque.

The beauty of the I-Pace lies in the range though. The company claims that there’s enough juice to cover 480km per single charge – 5km more than the Tesla Model X’s official EPA range.

Additionally, the I-Pace can recharge 80 percent of its battery capacity in just 40 minutes via a 100kW fast charger.

In the driving dynamics department, Jaguar have stressed about retaining the “soul” of the marque even though it’s an entirely new platform. Thanks in part to the input of legendary designer Ian Callum, the I-Pace is able to benefit from a sleek body which boasts a 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity. This all translates to better handling prowess during spirited runs with the I-Pace.

Don’t like the road surface? There’s Adaptive Dynamics in the air suspension to smooth things out when things get too rough and bumpy.

Inside the cabin drivers will be greeted with a futuristic cockpit which features an infotainment interface borrowed over from the Range Rover Velar. Amazon Alexa Skill will also be on board to help keep the car’s software and features up to date.

Australians interested in getting behind the wheel of one will need to wait until October 2018 where it arrives in showrooms with a starting price of AU$119,000.