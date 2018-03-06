Whilst this year’s Oscars was a night filled with social messages, NRA threats and retired basketballers-turned-filmmakers, it was Jared Leto who seemed to be having the most fun.

The 46-year-old actor attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones in fine form, rocking one of the finest designs to roll out of the Gucci camp. The eclectic aesthetic of the Italian label’s designer, Alessandro Michele, was certainly true to form with a red velvet jacket sporting peak lapels paired an exquisitely printed satin shirt with matching scarf.

The look was polished off with black trousers and loafers. What makes this look stick is Leto’s own foundations. His signature hair paired with a well-groomed beard allows him to pull of the 70s vibe in 2018 without looking out of place.

Four buttons down and subtle gold necklace? Mandatory.

Check out some of the antics Jared Leto got up to on the night including hanging out with Margot Robbie and photobombing other celebrities.