The following article is produced in partnership with JBL
A successful work-life balance counts on a number of factors. Delivering deadlines set by the Devil. Hanging out with your best friend who’s clearly a bad influence. And more often than not, drowning out the noise of the daily grind with the sweet sound of Kenny Loggins.
Whilst the first two can’t be helped, JBL does have the answer for the latter: An all singing, all knowledge-conquering personal assistant capable of giving Iron Man’s J.A.R.V.I.S a run for its money.
Say hello to the JBL LINK 10 and LINK 20, the legendary audio company’s most intelligent portable speakers to date.
Immersive Audio Anywhere, Anytime
A proven reputation for award-winning sound can’t be bought – it has to be earned.
JBL have spent the better half of a century perfecting this engineering feat to a point where their most pioneering devices carry that very same benchmark today.
Small portable devices packing premium sound? It’s not impossible, just unassuming. And that’s the beauty of the JBL LINK 10 and LINK 20.
Packed in a svelte black or white unit, the latest duo of wireless voice-controlled speakers have been fine tuned to provide sensational audio in every chord, beat and note.
The sound quality starts with HD audio streaming which comes standard in both LINK models. This high bitrate processing allows the speakers to overcome the common belief that sound quality is drastically diminished when played wirelessly through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
The result is a speaker which benefits from the best of both worlds with precision audio merged with the freedom to take your music wherever you want, anytime you want.
Intelligence Built-In To Make Life Easier
Two words. One life changing feature. Google Assistant. On the surface it’s a novelty party trick which can tell you the humidity of Belarus on command, but in practice it’s the vast world of music pulsating at your fingertips…or your sultry voice.
A simple voice request trigger allows the LINK 10 and LINK 20 speakers to access an entire network of music, podcasts and radio programs across your favourite streaming services and apps – think Spotify or Soundcloud.
If you don’t have any, the speakers can help you discover them with Chromecast built-in. Chromecast users can explore endless streams of entertainment from popular music to entertainment apps, all through the simple use of the “Ok, Google” voice command.
Have a dinner party? Ask Google Assistant to play you dinner music and you’ve got instant social status cred.
Beyond that the LINK 10 and LINK 20 can also be the conversational personal assistant you’ve always wanted, but could never afford. You can use Google Assistant to organise life’s most essential tasks like setting reminders about the nosy in-laws coming over, general alarms or reading text messages from your smartphone.
Even discovering Gordon Ramsay-approved food recipes or checking the traffic before a road trip is possible with the portable LINK speakers.
This isn’t just a personal assistant. It’s a trusty sidekick for life you’ll grow to love (just don’t love it like Joaquin Phoenix did in that movie Her).
Engineered To Accompany Your Adventures
JBL isn’t just a respected name in the world of audio. Over time it has grown to become a leader in bringing together the finer requisites of life into the world of music.
This is reflected in the JBL LINK 10 and LINK 20 which both boast an IPX7 waterproof rating to ensure life’s outdoor accidents don’t get in the way of a good time.
Two models exist in the current LINK range, making it the perfect companion to any sized living space. A small studio or study room may only call upon the features of the JBL LINK 10, a compact unit packing twin 8W speakers and a 5 hour battery life per charge.
For spaces like an apartment which sees the occasional social gathering, the LINK 20 makes perfect sense with twin 10W speakers and 10 hours of battery life per charge.
Both speakers are wrapped in durable waterproof fabric which is soft to touch yet ready to take on life’s greatest adventures.
Premium Service Without The Price
Opening your doors to the JBL LINK series speakers is today’s most affordable way to revolutionise your humble abode.
With every type of room and home size catered for, JBL have dedicated two intelligent models to ensure its seamless integration into your lifestyle. Your A.I butler and DJ dreams are here.
JBL Link 10
Google Assistant and HD audio in one compact unit adds a new dimension to your studio or bedroom.
RRP AU$229.95
JBL Link 20
Bigger space needs bigger sound. Google Assistant and HD audio in a compact unit made for your apartment or home.
RRP AU$299.95