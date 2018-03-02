Watch Johnny Lawrence Become The Villain In The New Karate Kid Teaser

Johnny Lawrence is the new Sensei and he doesn’t give a shit how you wash the windows.

That’s the tone of the latest teaser for the highly-anticipated Karate Kid series which revives an iconic 80s rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Spoiler: They are now played by the wrinkly middle-aged Ralph Macchio and William Zabka from the original 1984 film.

Based on the short clip released by Youtube today, the new story follows on from the re-introduction of the two main characters 30 years on, as Johnny re-opens the combat school for bullies known as Cobra Kai.

Not much else is revealed except that his pupils are kids who are easily manipulated into savages that fear nothing and strike first.

Daniel-san’s encounter with his old foe hasn’t been given a release date yet but we’ll keep you posted.