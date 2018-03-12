LeBron James On Playing Against His Son In The NBA: “You Got To”

LeBron James vs. LeBron James may sound like a camp sci-fi film with dodgy acting, but it could become reality if the NBA dominoes fall in the right place.

Overnight the older LeBron James spoke to ESPN about playing competitively as he approached the age of 40 and what would keep him in the game longer. His answer?

“I’m 33, [LeBron James Jr.] is 13. If he has a chance [to play in the NBA], and it seems like he can make it, you got to.”

Whilst the notion of LeBron senior going head-to-head against LeBron junior primarily rests on the shoulders of his oldest son’s talent, this wouldn’t be the first time James senior has spoken about extending his stay in the game.

Last October the Cavs small forward told American GQ that he would loathe to be that washed up star in the game, but “damn sure would love to stick around if my oldest son can have an opportunity to play against me”.

Luckily the talent appears to be on LeBron Jr.’s side for the moment after a decent display of shooting at the recent AAU tournament. Also falling in junior’s favour would be the NBA’s potential to change its draft eligibility rules to make it possible for players to enter the sport without the need to attend a year of college before turning pro.

Bronny James can light it up from three-point range. @SLAMonline_HS pic.twitter.com/rMGzF2BVd9 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 11, 2018

If this obstacle is passed then there could well be a LeBron James showdown (or team-up) between father and son by the 2023-24 NBA season.