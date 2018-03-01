World Champion Surfer Mick Fanning Announces His Retirement

Three-time World Champion surfer Mick Fanning has announced he will be retiring from competition surfing.

The 36-year-old Australian last night made the announcement which would see him pulling out from the WSL World Championship Tour.

“I feel like I’ve just lost the drive to compete day-in day-out now,” said Fanning.

“It’s been something I’ve been doing for 17 years, and even before that through QS and Juniors, and I feel that I just can’t give it 100 per cent anymore. I’m just not enjoying it as much as I was in the past. I still love surfing, and I’m still super excited by it, but I feel that’s there’s other paths for me to take at this stage in my life.”

Fanning will wrap up his stellar career with two events in the 2018 season, the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast and the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, the latter of which he will retire from on the CT after his final heat in the famous Bells Bowl.

“As for choosing to retire at Bells, I’ve always had in mind that my last event on Tour was going to be Bells. That’s basically where I started my career, it was my first ever CT win, and I feel really connected down there,” Fanning explained.

“After so many years on tour, it’s been so fun. It’s been a rollercoaster for sure, you have your peaks and valleys, but you know, when I look back on my time on tour it’s amazing memories – from building myself up to compete, to heat wins and event wins, celebrating with friends and just seeing places I never thought I’d even get to.”

And let’s not forget about his life-threatening encounter with a shark. Fanning’s illustrious career has seen him net three ASP World Champion titles, win 21 World Tour events and complete 16 career tours.