Panerai Opens First Australian Boutique In Melbourne

Melbourne is on a roll in 2018 with another luxury watch brand calling the city home for the first time in Australia.

Italian luxury watchmaker Officine Panerai is the latest name to take up residency in the iconic Collins Street shopping precinct. The store which spans 60 square metres is designed by Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola and faithfully reflects the unique aesthetic of Panerai timepieces – think bronze, marble and lots of organic brown hues paired with subtle hints of steel to emphasise Panerai’s vintage and pioneering roots.

And just incase guests forget what boutique they’re in, there’s a giant Panerai wall clock which takes after the brand’s signature watch dial.

Those keen to get acquainted with new collection can head over to the boutique now which is located at 360 Collins Street in the Melbourne CBD.