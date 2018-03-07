Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Is The First Electric Car To Have Wireless Charging

Convincing the better half to let you buy a Porsche just got easier. Overnight Porsche unveiled their first ever full electric vehicle known as the Mission E Cross Turismo to crowds at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

The sneaky German marque was able to keep the covers on the car long enough until its launch and it was worth every bit the wait especially since it looks (and presumably drives) like no other Porsche in history.

One only needs to take a glance over the heavily pumped guards and low-slung roofline to fall in love with the idea of a performance wagon again. Whilst the Stuttgart clan have dubbed this the ‘CUV’ or ‘Cross-Utility-Vehicle’, its proportions are clearly more reminiscent of a wagon body complete with four doors, four seats, off-road capabilities and more attachable racks than a porn star.

But we digress. The Mission E Cross Turismo is a concept conceived to directly compete with Tesla’s Model X once it reaches production form. New technology from the german carmaker includes twin electric motors powering all four wheels with 440kW. This powertrain is enough to get the CUV from 0-100km/h in under 3.5 seconds before topping out at 250km/h.

Whilst not as fast in a straight line as a Tesla Model S or Roadster, Porsche claims that their cars can launch repeatedly without overheating or losing peak power. On the green front the car boasts a new 800-volt electric circuit which can charge the batteries in just 15 minutes via a dedicated charging station. The total range is 400km per full charge and charging can also be done wirelessly via an induction mat – yes, like a smartphone.

Those looking to take the car off-road will tip their hat to Porsche for equipping the Mission E Cross Turismo with adaptive air suspension with height adjustment, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring and dynamic chassis control. The latter of those features will allow the car to maintain stability over rough terrain.

At the show Porsche admitted that the Mission E Cross Turismo is essentially ‘road-ready’. The company’s CEO, Oliver Blume, said that a production electric vehicle would arrive in 2019.

See the full features in the video below.