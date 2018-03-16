The term ‘pre-owned’ should never be frowned upon when it comes to hunting the perfect Swiss timepiece to wrap around your wrist. Pre-owned is a market place where men can seek out something truly unique; a piece which is either out of production or highly sought after when compared to the modern offerings of today’s finest watchmakers.

Stepping back in time isn’t an easy task though with crucial factors such as the watch’s past ownership, official papers and accompanying accessories all coming into play. We get it – horology is a serious game, so we’re making it easier by letting you in on five of Sydney’s best pre-owned watch stores which boasts both reputation and range.

J Farren Price

One of the oldest and most trusted retailers of fine timepieces in Sydney is John Farren Price. The store was established way back in 1942 with a focus on providing watch connoisseurs with the best selection of European watches in the world. More importantly, John was the first to introduce these coveted timepieces into Australia.

That tradition and robust reputation continues today with the store bringing in some of the most exclusive pre-owned watches from major Swiss brands. Best to enquire with the team here to see what they’ve got hidden away in their inventory.

Location: 80 Castlereagh St

Brands: Rolex, Chopard, Hublot, IWC, Panerai, Patek Phillipe, Tudor, Vacheron Constatin

Watch Exchange

With a dedicated shopfront located in Sydney’s Bondi Junction, Watch Exchange is one of the city’s most reliable and experienced watch buyers on the market. Their team consists of experienced buyers who consistently aim for the highest quality pre-owned watches. Customers are both local and international so their selling power is robust, offering highly sought after models that regularly come through.

Location: Westfield Shopping Centre, Bondi Junction

Brands: Rolex, Richard Mille, Audemars Piguet, Panerai, Chanel, Hublot, Cartier, Breitling, Patek Philippe, Frank Muller, Tag Heuer

Zaeger Diamonds & Watches

Operating in the wholesale segment, Zaeger has been a specialist in the luxury watch market for 25 years. Their main drawcard is offering wholesale prices direct to the public. Their Sydney showroom is also located on Castlereagh Street so that customers can view, buy, sell and trade both new and pre-owned luxury timepieces across Australia. The Zaeger team focus on competitive pricing and reliable customer service.

Location: (By appointment only) St James Trust Building, Level 8, Suit 815, 160 Castlereagh St

Brands: Baume & Mercier, Bell & Ross, Breguet, Breitling, Bvlgari, Cartier, Chopard, Hublot, IWC, Jaeger LeCoultre, Longines, Maurice Lacroix, Omega, Panerai, Patek Philippe, Piaget, Rolex, Tag Heuer, Tudor, Vacheron Constantin, Zenith

Nicholas Hacko/Clockmaker

Nicholas Hacko is a Sydney-based watchmaker who offers an exacting service with a difference in the sea of reputable boutiques. As an independent watchmaker, Nicholas Hacko focuses on the repair and resale of pre-owned mechanical watches of exacting quality. That means a lot of them are Swiss and the range is a constant rotation of some of the most prized and out-of-production models you could get your hands on. The buying process is made easier by a subscription service which lets customers know when there are new arrivals before they sellout. Each watch also comes with a comprehensive ownership history and condition for peace of mind.

Location: Suite 403, Level 4, Culwulla Chambers 67 Castlereagh St

Brands: Rolex, IWC, Panerai, Omega, Zenith, JLC

Vintage Watch Co.

Catering to those who are after something special that is no longer in production is Vintage Watch Co. The store is conveniently located in The Strand Arcade and services both the customer and seller of fine luxury watches. Established in 1994, the store has built a solid reputation over the decades for stocking a wide selection of new, modern and pre-owned vintage watches along with an assortment of accessories. Heirloom pieces on offer are competitively priced and for peace of mind they offer a 12 month guarantee on all transactions.

Location: Shop 28 Ground Level, The Strand Arcade, 412-414 George St

Brands: Rolex, Omega, IWC, Breitling, Patek Philippe, Panerai, Cartier and Tag Heuer, Longines, Tissot, RADO, U-Boat, Maurice Lacroix, Victorinox

Timekeeper Boutique

New kids on the block is the Timekeeper Boutique in the Strand Arcade. Owner Ian is part of the Hour Glass family and the selection on offer will suit those wanting to spend about $20,000 on a pre-owned timepiece. On our most recent visit the boutique had a great selection of Rolex and Audemars Piguet, even some brand new HYT models on display too. Drop in-store as their website kinda sucks and isn’t worth the visit.

Location: The Strand Arcade Shop 14, 412-414 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Brands: Rolex, HYT, Patek, Audemars Piguet, Alange Sohne, Hublot