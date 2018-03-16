W Brisbane Opens As The City’s Coolest Five-Star Hotel

Prepare yourselves, local jet setters. Queensland is the new home to the funky accommodation chain known as W Hotels.

With 80 locations spanning the globe, Brisbane will be the latest city to join the family on the 1st of June this year when its doors officially open.

W Brisbane will be the city’s first five star hotel to open in 20 years whilst bringing with it the bold signature design and playful luxury.

It’s all good location-wise too with the brightly-lit W Brisbane bringing in stunning views of the Brisbane River foreshore, South Bank and Mount Coot-tha from where it sits at the western end of the CBD.

The hotel will also hope to inject a bit more life into the local social scene with three bars and restaurants opening as part of the establishment.

Guests can expect up to 312 stylish guestrooms, including 29 suites, two ‘Wow Suites’ and the ‘Extreme Wow Suite’ (the brand’s modern interpretation of a Presidential Suite) all with uninterrupted views of the Brisbane River.

The guestrooms meanwhile are all designed with custom furnishings and interiors inspired by Queensland’s heritage and laidback Aussie vibes.

On the service front the W brand’s Whatever/Whenever philosophy, will allow guests at the hotel have access to whatever they want, whenever they want it (the press release states within legal boundaries so that means no Hangover antics or pet tigers).

Those looking for more big names won’t be disappointed with W Brisbane welcoming its own Three Blue Ducks restaurant and the city’s first Edwards And Co hair stylist outpost.

Even weddings aren’t left off the table with W Brisbane offering a cool venue spanning 1,100 square metres.

The hotel will sit at 81 North Quay in Brisbane once the doors open in June.