Air travel has always provided a great excuse to switch off your phone and ignore your emails.

However, Qantas recently upped its game, prioritising customers’ mental health, enabling them to take an inflight meditation program, “Designed to bring a sense of calm and help (you) unwind in the air.”

The program is conducted via a video series, comprising of 10-minute guided meditation sessions; set to aerial footage of some of the most beautiful landscapes around Australia.

According to a Qantas press release, “Customers can choose from five different scenes including Australian deserts, bushlands, coasts, forests and locations at twilight as they listen to the meditation.”

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Vanessa Hudson said the expanded inflight entertainment offering opened up more opportunities for customers to enjoy some “me time” during their flight.

“Customers tell us they value being able to take time for themselves inflight and watch a movie or read a book, and now we can help them find a little extra relaxation with guided meditation.”

The series is currently available to view on YouTube, and an immersive virtual reality version can be downloaded before travelling via the Qantas VR App.

But for those keen to try it onboard, the video series will be available from June on Qantas’ inflight entertainment system.

