Baume Is Richemont’s New Affordable Watch Brand That’s Fully Customisable

If the name sounds familiar then you wouldn’t be mistaken. Baume is the new spinoff brand from Swiss watchmaker Baume & Mercier that will focus on delivering modern pieces that offer a level of customisation and sustainability never before seen in the Richemont watch group.

And before we get into the technical details, it’s notably affordable with prices starting from as little as US$540. Baume have been able to achieve this price point thanks to the use of quartz and Japanese mechanical Miyota movements alongside eco-friendly materials like straps made of natural and upcycled materials – think cork, linen, cotton, Alcantara and PET plastic.

In a bid to carve out its own identity amongst a younger generation, Baume’s watches will not feature any precious metals or animal materials. All of the models will feature an aluminium case in place of stainless steel and there’s also a distinct crown at the 12 o’clock mark as opposed to the conventional 3 o’clock mark.

Currently the watches are designed in Geneva and assembled at a Richemont facility in the Netherlands. There are plans to erect more manufacturing locations where the watches will be sold so that product transit and carbon footprint can be further reduced.

Baume will launch with two collections for now: the Iconic Series and the Custom Timepiece Series. The Iconic will feature a 41mm case paired with upcycled materials and a Miyota automatic movement which affords a 40-hour power reserve.

The Custom timepiece meanwhile will come in various styles with a 41mm small seconds variant, a 41mm retrograde variant, a 35mm moonphase model and a 35mm small seconds option. The customisation of these pieces can be further modified with an array of case options, hand finishes, straps and caseback.

You can check out Baume’s online configurator now to design your own watch. A word of warning, it’s pretty addictive.