In a move that has shocked pop culture commentators more than an Allen Iverson ankle-breaker, Ben Simmons has broken up with pop singer Tinashe and is now dating Kendall Jenner, numerous sources have told the New York Post.

There is some speculation that he broke up with Tinashe for “doing Kardashian sh*t,” which would make the latest turn of events somewhat ironic, but forget about that—we need to focus on what actually matters—Simmons’ on-court performance.

Many guys would kill to have Ben Simmons’ basketball talent, let alone go out with a Kardashian. However, judging by the fates of the other (ex) men in the Kardashian clan’s life, he needs to be careful not to let this relationship jinx his career.

Now, we’re going to go out on a limb here and say it probably wasn’t the result of voodoo magic that many of the Kardashian sister’s ex boyfriends and husbands haven’t fared well since getting involved with the notorious reality tv family; obviously it’s more likely to be the result of extra media attention, speculation and pressure. However, before you Philadelphia supporters relax, these are very real forces that have undone Ben Simmons’ predecessors, and it’s worth running through them.

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner is dating Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons, multiple sources tell Page Six https://t.co/XBvEgy725Y pic.twitter.com/rKL4D03ohw — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2018



According to Hollywood Life, Simmons may be joining a company of sportsmen including Tristan Thompson, Jordan Clarkson, Odell Beckham, Miles Austin, Matt Kemp, Derrick Ward, Reggie Bush and Kris Humphries who are all said to have been fallen prey to the Kardashian curse. If you are unfamiliar with this hex, allow Kylie Jenner to explain.

“The Kardashian curse is every male figure that comes and dates a Kardashian. Their life kind of just goes down hill after that.”

After all, Lamar Odom’s not even in the NBA anymore, Kris Humphries was cut from the 76’s roster, and although Tristan Thompson hasn’t been ‘burned’ per se, the Cavs have under performed throughout their last nine games.

Who knows, maybe there could be something to it? If there is lets hope it doesn’t happen before Simmons wins Rookie Of The Year.

