Forget the royal wedding. The American Billboard Music Awards is in full swing at the moment and it’s an enthralling display of the male perception of style. Let’s just say it’s every man for himself in this often subjective game – a game which we’ll happily add controversial commentary to.

We’re talking about the best and worst dressed men of the event and leading the way are guys like young Shawn Mendes, the legend that is John Legend, Ne-Yo in red, Diplo in blue and Jesse McCartney in very cool turquoise.

Whilst at the other end of the spectrum we have some of the more startling men’s looks. We get it, this is the Billboard Music Awards where standing out is mandatory. When it comes at the expense of good taste though, that’s when we’ll gladly call them out.

Case in point, rapper Lil Pump who thought it was a good idea to hit the red carpet without a shirt. Or Frankie J. Grande (Ariana Grande’s brother) who decided that pants weren’t mandatory on this particular day. You get the point.

Now hit the gallery to see which looks were obvious winners and which we’d recommend you leave to burn in the deepest pits of Mac Daddyy’s shiny tassled wardrobe.