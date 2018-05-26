If there was ever a time to celebrate the best dressed men of the week, this would be it. The royal wedding headlined the event as the one to watch and it delivered with guys like David Beckham, Idris Elba and Harry all suiting up with absolute class.

Also on the hit list was Ryan Reynolds doing his Deadpool 2 tour circuit in a very cool three-piece suit and John Legend in Gucci. The rest of the bunch covered everything from the red carpet to being caught in transit.

Will Arnett, T.I, Orlando Bloom, Johnny Knoxville, Kian Lawley, Jake Abel and more all make the cut as the week’s wardrobe warriors. Hit the gallery to witness the men’s fashion fitness.