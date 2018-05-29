A new month brings forth the arrival of fresh cuts. Welcome to the best celebrity men’s hairstyles of the month, the place where we curate some of the greatest looks so that you can forgo the standard-issue bowl cut for just another month.

On our hit list this month is a host of some of the most recognised faces in film, music and sport. David Beckham leads the way with his clean cropped look he rocked at Prince Harry’s wedding.

Following closely behind is British actor Luke Evans in all his slicked back glory and Ryan Reynolds rocking the wind-swept look. The rest of the crew cover everything from short hairstyles to longer looks. Even curly-haired fiends get a bit of action this time around and you have guys like Tom Holland, Miguel, Jensen Ackles and Chris Pine to thank for that.

Lest we forget, our distinguished senior in the form of ex-007 Pierce Brosnan. If you’re still rocking the silver fox at 65-years-old then this is how you should wear it.

Enjoy, you magnificent hairy homosapien.