Breitling Debuts The Limited Edition Navitimer Aviator 8 On MR PORTER

Two powerhouses of their respective fields have come together to offer a limited edition timepiece to the online retail space.

For the first time ever Breitling will be making their Navitimer Aviator 8 B01 Chronograph 43 Limited Edition available via the online menswear store, MR PORTER. The watch is one of the Swiss watchmaker’s most special offerings coming in at just 1,000 pieces worldwide.

The 43mm stainless steel case features a distinctive satin-­brushed bezel which wears indexes and Arabic numerals in addition to its standout pointer. On the dial it’s all about the silver finish with very cool anthracite contrasting fields. There”s also three black sub-dials for the chronometer counters whilst legibility is helped with big Super­LumiNova luminescent numerals.

Inside the Swiss timepiece is the Breitling Manufacture Caliber B01, a fine-tuned mechanical instrument which is COSC chronometer ­certified to ensure precision and accuracy. This movement affords hours, minutes, seconds and a date function alongside the aforementioned chronograph counters. The watch affords a power reserve of more than 70-hours which means you can leave it on your bedside table for more than two days without needing to re-adjust the time.

The watch is finished off with a brown leather strap and will be made exclusively available on MR PORTER from the 4th of June before hitting Breitling boutiques in July.