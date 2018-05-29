Guess what? It’s almost the weekend. Sort of. Three days doesn’t feel like much when your job is to write about the most succulent cocktails in Sydney. Anyway, whether you’re plotting a mid-week blow-out, a Friday night to remember, a weekend dinner date, or you’re about to paint the town red with your #squad, we’ve put together a guide to the bars in Sydney you need to try this year.

From chilled Northern Beaches hang-outs to CBD holes-in-the-wall; inner-city hipster hotspots to fine dining rooftop bars, balconies, and bistros offering strong drinks and sweet views, we’ve got your weekend plans covered for the month, and year ahead.

Button Bar, Surry Hills

Button bar is a trendy pirate themed enclave hidden behind an humble wooden door. Although it’s perfect for weekday date nights, Button Bar is at it’s prime on a Saturday, when you can truly experience this cocktail slinging station come to life, by getting into an all-bar sing-a-long of the rock ‘n roll classics at 10.30pm.

Della Hyde, Darlinghurst

Della Hyde is a playful interpretation of hotel bars of the past—drawing inspiration from Wes Anderson films and offering sophisticated cocktails like the Sparkling Strawberry Daiquiri & gin-infused cold drip Count Negroni as well as European & North African influenced grub. If this place’s charming interior and good tunes don’t get you buzzing on a Friday night, nothing will.

Stowaway, Freshwater

Stowaway is an evergreen watering hole just outside of the heart of Manly (in neighbouring suburb, Freshwater) where you will find local Four Pines brew on tap, a wide variety of wine, and plenty of cocktails on offer. The menu’s description of The Campfire Louie, a cocktail of vodka, applewood okar, fireball whiskey, mango puree, lemon & smoked cinnamon epitomises the Northern Beaches approach to life.

“At the end of the day, your feet should be dirty, your hair salty & your eyes staring into a blazing campfire or you may as well end it now.”

Darlo Country Club

Joining Sydney’s ever growing screed of themed bars & restaurants, Darlo Country Club is a clever twist on the perennial Californian country clubs with sporting-inspired interiors and cocktails named after magnificent bastards of the past. Try the cherry, pineapple explosion ‘The Don’, or the tropical rum & herbal honey concoction, the ‘Howard Hughes’.

Butter, Surry Hills

What do you get when you combine fried chicken, Dom Pérignon & sleek sneakers? Butter, of course. This hybrid sneaker store, chicken shop & champagne bar is Surry Hills latest must-go beatnik joint.

Club 77, Darlinghurst

Sydney’s home of late night dance celebrations, the old Club 77, with its sticky dance floors, Bang Gang DJ sets & light night debauchery, has been revamped. Now it’s a classy drinker’s bar with a red neon ceiling, a 40-seat bar, and a menu of over 30 different beer options & more spirits than you can poke a tequila bottle at.

Koi Dessert Bar, Chippendale

Masterchef 2015 contestant Reynold Poernomo opened his long-awaited dessert bar and called it… You guessed it: Koi. This two-story glass building is a strong favourite amongst the Chippendale drink & dining scene. Koi offers delicious savoury options, but the heroes are the desserts. In fact, every cheat day we have it’s a struggle not to order everything on the menu. In no particular order our favourites are: the chocolate mousse, raspberry gel, consommeé jelly, chocolate almond soil, ganache & strawberry.

Stillery, Double Bay

Stillery is a renovated five-star InterContinental Hotel in Double Bay, which has opened a lavish gin palace, where over 60 local and imported, rare and vintage gins can be sampled—enough to put even the snobbiest connoisseurs in high-spirits. Each of the cocktails on the menu features a different gin paired with botanical ingredients that complement. We recommend blackberry and thyme, pink grapefruit and sage, or strawberry, basil oil and lemon—all incredibly refreshing, well-balanced medleys.

The Baxter Inn, Sydney

Clarence St is becoming a hub for some of the best bars in Sydney, and the Baxter Inn is one of the best whisky establishments around. A sophisticated bar, the Baxter Inn features an extensive selection of top-shelf whiskies, plus classic cocktails, with a funky, underground, old-school vibe.

The Unicorn, Paddington

The old Unicorn pub in Paddington has been resurrected, but not into a new hipster small bar. With the help of Mary’s co-owner Kenny Graham, Young Henry’s Oscar McMahon and Porteño’s Elvis Abrahanowicz The Unicorn retains much of its Aussie pub appeal with dishes like steak, schnitty with mash and burgers and chips. As for drinks, The Unicorn keeps it down-to-earth with XXXX, VB, Resch’s and Coopers, living up to its reputation as a proud boiling billy of Aussie wine, beer, music, art, food and conversation.

Palisade Hotel, Millers Point

Located in Sydney’s historic Rocks precinct, the Palisade Hotel is a much-welcomed injection of luxury to an area often dedicated to pub crawls. The pub, hotel and cocktail lounge was refurbished in mid 2015 and now offers classy sangas, snacks, well-poured Guinness and champagne. It’s also a convenient pit stop for those checking out Barangaroo.

Ramblin’ Rascals, Sydney

Ramblin’ Rascal Tavern, new kid on the Elizabeth street block, has all the familiar trappings of a dive bar: pin-ups, wrestling championship belts, hats, a flamingo and a latex phallus. However, the rascals behind the bar are the friendliest blokes you’ll meet, and the saloon tunes will make it hard to leave. There are a lot of silly, colourful drinks on offer, but if you’re after something a little more subtle: order a Bare Bones, the house riff on a Vieux Carré.

