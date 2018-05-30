THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

David Beckham Turned A Family Fishing Trip Into A Menswear Masterclass

Not one fish was caught that day.

Rods. Check. Bait. Check. Water. Check. Tartan newsboy cap. Uh, check. Fitted herringbone trousers, matching olive linen shirt, matching fleece vest and tan dress shoes. Wait, what?

In case you haven’t noticed this isn’t your average fishing trip out with the boys. This is the family fishing trip – David Beckham style. The father of four posted a few Instagram photos overnight showing off his amicable fathering skills which oddly wouldn’t look out of place as a fashion spread for Burberry.

Lovely day fishing with the boys today 🎣 ♥ @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

In the photo album above Beckham is joined by his two sons Brooklyn and Romeo who also took a page out of dad’s fashion bible by rocking olive and sand coloured trousers, a checked and white shirt and matching newsboy caps. And let’s not forget the mandatory knee high fishing boots which complete this insanely dapper look.

If that’s not enough to convince you of how quintessentially English this outdoors look is, then take note of the prop Beckham is using in one of the photos – an English cocker spaniel. Surely that’s a master stroke from the style master himself.

Did the boys actually catch any fish that day? Who knows. They probably caught their next modelling gig though which should pay for some nice fish.

