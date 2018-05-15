We’re here to make sure you always look and feel your best, which extends far beyond teaching you how to rock a tux or pick the perfect leather jacket. At some point dressing that well will get you out of your clothes, and then you’ll have nothing left to rely on but your birthday suit and the masterful grooming habits that keep it looking good. When problems arise – and they will, no matter how well you stay on top of your grooming routine – here’s how to handle them:

Excessive Sweating

It’s one thing to sweat after a gruelling session at the gym, but it’s another to perspire regularly regardless of temperature or exertion. In fact, heavy sweating is an actual condition known as hyperhidrosis. Antiperspirants are the first step, but if that’s not enough medical treatments are also available. Try heavy-duty antiperspirant Driclor, available only in pharmacies.

Bad Breath

For obvious reasons, you’ve got to keep your halitosis under control. Causes of bad breath include food, tobacco products, poor dental hygiene, health problems or medications. Treatments depend on the cause, but can include regular brushing and flossing (don’t forget the tongue!), regular visits to the dentist and dropping bad habits like smoking. For a temporary fix, keep the mouth moist by drinking water and chewing gum to stimulate the production of saliva.

Dandruff

Snow in the mountains: beautiful. Snow on your shoulders: not so much. Nothing ruins the look of a beautiful dark suit like a fine dusting of dead skin cells. Dandruff could be the result of dry skin, seborrheic dermatitis, failure to clean the scalp often enough, or several medical conditions. Dandruff-fighting shampoos are an option, but if you prefer to go natural try tea tree oil, baking soda, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil or lemon.

Ingrown Hairs

Unpleasant and unsightly, ingrown hairs curl and grow back into your skin after shaving. The result is redness and irritation, plus bumpy skin in place of the silky smooth feel you were going for. To prevent ingrown hairs, use products that aren’t overly drying, prep your skin properly (steam and water from a shower softens hair and makes it easier to remove), and exfoliate regularly. To treat ingrown hairs, moisturise liberally to soothe irritation, avoid further shaving, and carefully pull out the ingrown hair with a disinfected pair of tweezers.

Shaving Cuts

Shaving nicks happen to the best of us. Thankfully, there are a variety of products available that are specially made to treat them. Apply an astringent product, which constricts the tissues in your skin to stop cuts from bleeding. Your options include a styptic pencil, an alum block, an aftershave, and various rollers and gels. In a pinch, you can skip the special products and use a lip balm, an antiperspirant, Vaseline or Listerine.

Foot Odour

Feet are a natural breeding ground for bacteria and perspiration, even for the most fastidiously clean gentleman. Foot odour is going to happen, at least occasionally, whether you like it or not. To treat the problem, avoids synthetic socks and wear shoes that promote good air circulation (leather is best). Change your shoes and socks regularly, letting them air out between wears, and invest in an antiperspirant. In severe cases, topical or oral antibiotics can be prescribed.

Chafing

You don’t have to be a marathon runner to experience skin chafing. Chafing is the result of skin rubbing against clothing or other skin, which means prevention requires you to reduce the friction. Wet skin can make chafing worse, so stay dry by applying a powder to the areas that get the most sweaty. You can also lubricate the hot spots with petroleum jelly and similar products. Wear proper fitting, moisture-wicking clothing with smooth seams, particularly when exercising. If chafing is already apparent, gently clean and dry the area and apply a lubricating substance.

Unwanted Hair

It’s not just cyclists and swimmers who have reason to remove body hair. If you’re looking to rid yourself of unsightly fur for good, laser hair removal treatments are your best bet (but note: it only works on dark hair). For less permanent results, try cream hair removers, waxing, or shaving. You can even invest in a specially-designed back shaver with wider blades and a hinged handle that allows you to shave in much the same way you would use a scrub brush to cleanse your back.

Teeth Discolouration

Letting your choppers get yellow is high on the list of don’ts, unless you’re totally cool with ladies recoiling in horror any time you try to go for the kiss. Tooth discolouration can be the result of all kinds of things, from tobacco, to poor hygiene, to disease, to certain foods, to simple genetics. To brighten up your smile, make lifestyle changes like improving your brushing technique, quitting smoking, and avoiding foods and beverages that cause stains. For more advanced treatments, try over-the-counter whitening agents or an in-office whitening procedure.

Snoring

Maybe you don’t want her to spend the night, in which case amp up the snoring until it reaches comical proportions. But if you’re looking forward to a night of cuddling and breakfast in bed the next morning, you’ve got to get those snores under control. Change up your sleeping position – laying on your back makes you more prone to snoring, so switch to your side. Avoid dehydration and drinking alcohol 4 to 5 hours before sleep. Practice good sleep habits. Open your nasal passages if they’re blocked. Losing weight may also reduce snoring for some people.

Dry Skin

You thought dandruff was bad? Now imagine having that everywhere. Luckily, it’s easy to treat. Moisturise from every angle – meaning apply lotions on the outside, and make sure you’re getting enough antioxidants and essential fatty acids in your diet to stimulate your cell’s oil production from the inside. It’s also important to stay hydrated by drinking at least 6 glasses of water per day. If you still find yourself drying out, shorten your showers (long showers wash away your skin’s natural moisturisers) and invest in a humidifier. Exercise can also help keep your skin in top condition by enhancing circulation and blood flow.

Razor Burn

Shaving is frequently a recipe for the red, itchy, swollen condition known as razor burn. The most common causes of razor burn are using a dull blade, using hard soap, shaving dry and sensitive skin. To rid yourself of razor burn quickly, apply a cold compress and dab on apple cider vinegar. You can also apply a paste made of aspirin and warm water, soothing aloe vera, moist black teabags, honey, cucumber, a solution of tea tree oil and water, or your breakfast – aka a mix of finely ground oatmeal, plain yoghurt, and honey.