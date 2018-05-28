Ferrari SP38 Breaks Cover In The Flesh At Concorso d’Eleganza

It caught crowds off guard last week and now Ferrari have shown off the spectacular looking SP38 in the flesh at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza.

The car was built and delivered to a single owner who is a dedicated supporter of the prancing horse. If the body looks familiar, you wouldn’t be wrong. The SP38 is based off the 488 GTB platform and wears custom carbon fibre body panels inspired by the F40, Ferrari’s quintessential 80s supercar.

Keen-eyed fans will notice the one-piece carbon fibre engine cowling which flips up to open like the F40’s. Even the rear wing design integrated into the body is a subtle nod to the boxier offering of the F40 and F50.

Other than that the SP38 wears a thin set of headlights which look a bit like the Lamborghini Huracan’s whilst sporting a lip that borrows from the 308 GTB. It’s a noticeable departure from the modern Ferrari design language of cars like the LaFerrari.

Under the hood, it’s assumed that the SP38 utilises the same 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 as the 488 GTB in a mid-engine format. This means 492kW of power and 760Nm of torque delivered to the rear wheels to get the car to 100km/h in 3 seconds flat.

On the inside it’s typical Ferrari fair with lashings of carbon fibre trim, Alcantara and contrast red highlights. Watch the video below to see all of the finer details of this unicorn.