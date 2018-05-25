A man’s height is a fickle thing. For some it can be advantageous (playing basketball) and for others it’s purely a hindrance (getting things from the top shelf for randoms). I’m one of the lucky ones who falls into the first category, however no matter how much vertical girth you may have, men always want more.

It’s a look that us men tend to gravitate to when it comes comes to ideals. The notion of being tall gives off the alpha vibe of being dominant or strong. Unfortunately, the powers that be didn’t grace all of us with a physique like Ryan Reynolds.

There is a trick for our vertically-challenged brethren though. Whether you’re five foot two or six foot, these are the simple ways to look taller without getting leg transplants.

But First, The Fundamentals

Stand up straight. It’s possibly the easiest and best piece of advice you’re ever received from your parents and it still applies today if you want to look taller. Not only does it turn your core on and pull your diaphragm in, it will also extend your spine and lift you an inch or so. Don’t overdo it, otherwise you’ll end up looking like you want to punch on 24/7. Just gently extend to give off the appearance of height as well as confidence.

Wear Clothes That Fit You

Regardless of height you should always ensure your clothing fits you properly, however in the case of the vertically challenged, long arms and legs in clothing gives the appearance that you’re auditioning for the remake of Big. Ensure your jackets are not baggy and suits are fitted for your body shape. Removing extra fabric will generally give a sharper appearance in your physique. When it comes to suiting, slim ties will also help build an appearance of height. Find yourself a good tailor who you trust to alter your clothing and half your problem is solved. It’s definitely worth the investment.

Consider A Lift

Women use chicken fillets to give the appearance of size, which means you’re perfectly within your rights to add a little height in the heel area. You can either add an inner sole which will boost you by 1-2cm or go one step further and get yourself into a cuban heeled boot. Visit Zappos as they’ll have more than one pair of dressy boots with an elevated heel. You’ll really notice the difference when you’re out at bars and clubs when you’ve got a little extra edge, but keep it under two inches or you’ll look like you ordered them from bigsheilas.com.

Avoid Clothes That Truncate Your Body

Running vastly different block colours breaks up the length of your body and will make you appear shorter than you really are. Instead, go monochromatic or dress in similar hues to softly break your bottom half from your top half. There’s a reason Kanye West always wears black, it’s slimming and gives him a visual lift. In addition to this definitely steer clear of wearing horizontal stripes. That means nautical stripes and interesting dress shirts are completely out of the question. Hats are not a good idea too; they have a habit of putting a ‘lid’ on you effect, which is not recommended. Also avoid bowties – completely.

Choose The Right People To Hang With

We know you can’t break up with your mates because they’re too tall, but you can be aware of going out with your local footy club when all the guys are six foot four. The same goes with dating women who are a lot taller than you – we’re not saying don’t do it, just remember that when she wears heels you’ll appear even shorter.

Remember, a good majority of the world’s most successful men are short in stature. Formula 1 drivers, actors and dictators. A big personality and drive will have just as much effect as any of these tips. Just ask my best mate, The Iron Gnome…or this guy.

