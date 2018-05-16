Michael Jordan’s Legacy To Become A Binge-Fest On Netflix & ESPN

The legend of the court is back, but only for ten hours on screen to make for a welcoming binge session. ESPN Films and Netflix have announced a ten-part documentary series on Michael Jordan called The Last Dance.

The series will focus on the rise of Michael Jordan’s stellar career alongside the proliferation of the Chicago Bulls and the NBA during the 90s. At the helm of the director’s chair is Jason Hehir who also directed the documentary on French wrestler, Andrew the Giant.

The series should make for some authentic viewing since it has the backing of Michael Jordan himself along with other key figures from the Bulls’ championship era.

The Last Dance will premiere on both ESPN and Netflix in 2019 and will feature more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from the Bulls’ 1997 – 98 season.

RELATED: NBA’s Biggest Stars Dominate Pre-Game Fashion For The All-Star Weekend