In the fast-paced business world we often forget an important maxim: keep your friends close and enemies (in this case, competitors) closer.

Qantas and Air France, however, haven’t forgotten, and yesterday’s renewal of their partnership proves code-sharing is the new cut-throating.

The most important takeaway for Australians is this: more travel options to Europe. Whether or not they are truly “seamless” remains to be seen, but whatever the case: the revamped alliance should significantly improve the red-eye flight experience.

In a press release Qantas said the renewed partnership will facilitate more “single ticket itineraries and through-checked baggage,” as well as “the opportunity to earn points on the new codeshare services.”

The new agreement will see the two airlines codeshare on a total of more than 200 flights per week.

How’s it work? Air France will add its code to Qantas flights between Hong Kong and Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and between Singapore and Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Air France customers will also have access to codeshare services from Sydney to Canberra, Hobart, Adelaide, Cairns and Darwin.

In return, Qantas gets to add its code to flights operated by Air France between Singapore and Hong Kong and Paris-Charles de Gaulle, as a continuation of flights from Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.

Air France eligible customers will also be able to access Qantas lounges in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia, and Qantas eligible customers will have access to Air France lounges in Paris, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Patrick Alexandre, Vice President of Commercial Sales and Alliances at Air France-KLM, was pleased to be re-establishing Air France’s deal with Qantas: “Thanks to this agreement, the Air France-KLM group will be able to offer one of the best possible travel solutions for its customers from Europe to Australia.”

“It will also deliver a better travel experience for our Business customers, with connections in Singapore and Hong Kong, two of the most popular airports in the world. This new cooperation confirms our group’s desire to expand in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Alison Webster, CEO of Qantas International, added: “This is great news for our customers who want to travel to Europe via Asia, giving them another option to get to Paris and more opportunities to earn Frequent Flyer Points. The return of this popular codeshare delivers on our strategy of partnering to provide customers with access to an expanded network and more seamless travel experiences wherever they want to fly.”

These code-share flights start on the 20th of July, 2018, and will be available for booking from the 5th June.

