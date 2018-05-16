The $8,000 Ralph Lauren Dinner Jacket You Never Knew You Needed

There comes a time in every man’s life when you not only question your existence but how brands can put such hefty price tags on fashion. Example: Balenciaga’s made in China Triple S sneakers, everything from Vetements and now this, a Ralph Lauren Purple Label Prince of Wales check dinner jacket.

Granted this specimen is made from silk, which the sartorial gods themselves have blessed. Regardless, you will be the belle of the ball at your next black tie event, however the question remains whether the $8,000 is better spent on magic beans… or peasant wool.

Cut from lustrous silk in a strong double-breasted block, it has wide shawl lapels and unaltered cuffs that are ready for tailoring to your specifications.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Prince of Wales Jacket

For those of you will to roll the dice and live the high life, we applaud you. You can purchase the Ralph Lauren dinner jacket from MR.PORTER for 4,496.25 / Approx. AUD $8,131.34.

