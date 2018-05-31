There are many ways to crash a Porsche, none of them good. However this valet driver has found perhaps the most ignoble.

As reported by the SMH, “In a bizarre crash, a car drove under another parked vehicle outside the Hyatt Regency Sydney hotel in Sydney’s CBD on Thursday,” leaving its (valet) driver trapped with an orange Subaru, “Balanced on top of the Porsche Carrera he was driving.

The valet was trying to park the Porsche when the crash happened, and fortunately wasn’t injured.

“Luckily the car underneath had a soft top, so [emergency services] were able to cut open that soft canopy and got our diver out of there.” Mathew Talbot, the Hyatt’s director of sales and marketing, told the SMH.

He also said paramedics gave the valet the all-clear medically, and that the hotel’s general manager assured the man everything would be all right (so maybe he won’t lose his job after all?), thanks to the eighth wonder of the world: insurance.

