Aldi’s $35 Bottle Crowned The Best Whisky In The World…Again

Bad news, Scottish distilleries. Your luxe ass just got handed to you by a $35 bottle of whisky from discount supermarket chain Aldi.

And to rub salt into the wounds, judges at the Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters last night didn’t just award one but two gold medals to the Aldi whiskies. The Highland Black Scotch Whisky and Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky both shared top honours alongside a host of more extravagant entrants.

Only one bottle is available in Australian Aldi stores but as with most things like coveted awards, it’ll likely be sold out by the time you hit up your local. Nonetheless once stock is replenished you can expect the Highland Black 8-year-old to retail for AU$35 whilst the Islay Single Malt has retailed in the past locally for AU$70 (18-year-old) or AU$90 (21-year-old).

The Highland Black features notes of heather, strawberry leaf, and lemon oil whilst the Islay Single Malt will cater to a fresh and zestier palate. The latest awards come hot off the back of Aldi’s gold medals from last year where its rosé wine took home silver and its gin roped in multiple accolades.

