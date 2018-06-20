Every man who fancies himself a man harbours deep-seated fantasies of boxing glory. Testosterone? Validation? Rocky Balboa complex? Who knows—there’s just something about a pair of old-school Everlast gloves that quickens the heart.

This isn’t 1970s Philadelphia though. Boxing is a different sport, and as is the way with any 2018 physical pursuit, it takes time, dedication and money not just to get good at, but to get into in the first place.

RELATED: Science Reveals Men’s Fists Were Designed For Fighting

So if you’re going to give boxing your best shot, you may as well get the most out of your money, by picking one of Sydney’s finest boxing gyms. From rap-blasting studios to spacious, high tech gyms—this list has you covered.

Gairy St Clair Boxing Fitness

Whether you haven’t exercised since your gym membership expired in ’05, or you are an aspiring pro, Gairy St Clair is guaranteed to improve your glove game, and get your heart-rate up. Located in the Sutherland Shire, they offer boxing cardio classes, as well as dedicated training for next wave of legit fighters.

Not to mention: members have access to a weights room, making Gary St Clair a one-stop shop for all your fitness needs. The gym was opened (and is run by) Gairy “Superman” St Clair, former IBF World Junior-Lightweight and IBF World Super Featherweight Champion. You can’t argue with that.

60 Gymea Bay Road, 2232 Kirrawee

Boxing Works

As far as general combat gyms go, Boxing Works has been a mainstay across Sydney’s busiest inner-city areas for some time now. Offering both lunch-time classes and proper boxing training for those looking to get into amateur/pro fighting, Boxing Works has also established a solid rep for training MMA, BJJ and Ju Jitsu. These guys also have locations in Kings Cross, Surry Hills and Glebe. Weights gym also available within.

74 – 84 Foveaux Street, Surry Hills

Corporate Fitness Centre

The Corporate Fitness Centre is the best way for the smartphone-era man to get that fight-night feeling.

As part of the overall program, the Corporate Fighter scheme will guide you through an intense 12-week boxing regimen, aimed at giving everyone who signs up a proper fight at one of their bi-monthly Corporate Fighter events.

The entire thing is run by pro trainers, and you have the option to continue your training after the program is complete.

36-38 Wentworth Ave, Surry Hills

Ultimate Fitness Centre

With one complex in the CBD and another on the Northern Beaches, it’s safe to say The Ultimate Fitness Centre has Sydney boxers, from either side of the Spit bridge, well and truly covered. Whatever your goals, the Ultimate Fitness Centre’s modern training facilities, expert instructors, and an unparalleled line-up of fitness classes will ensure the premium price-tag comes with epic results.

305 Kent Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000 (CBD)

7/505 Pitwater Rd, Brookvale, NSW, 2100 (Northern Beaches)

White Collar Boxing

Another boxing gym aimed at Sydney’s businessmen, White Collar Boxing uses a similar method of training and teaching to Corporate Fitness Centre.

All training is done with the aim of entry into one of White Collar Boxing’s regular fight nights, overseen by established boxing coach and master personal trainer Simon Mitchell.

The lead up to fight night comes in the form of their popular ‘zero 2 hero’ scheme—your very own Eye Of The Tiger experience in 8 weeks.

14 Carter Road, Brookvale

Bodypunch

Now over a decade old, Bodypunch is the leading boxing gym in Sydney’s not-too-inner West. Established by Billy Hussein, former head trainer at Jeff Fenech’s Team Fenech gym, Bodypunch has trained 3 world champions since its opening. Hussein himself has also trained Danny Green and Vic Darchinyan. Quite the resume.

Level 3 71/75 Wangee Road, Lakemba

PCYC

Honestly, as silly as it sounds putting the PCYC down on this list, the reputation that it has for developing young boxers is almost unrivalled.

A host of state & national champs have been developed under the PCYC program since its inception over 80 years ago, and they don’t show any signs of slowing down. Easily the most cost effective way to get into the sport seriously, plus you’ll be helping out with the entire Youth Club donation thing, which will at least get you karmic points on the judge’s scorecard.

RELATED: Melbourne Boxing Gyms That Will Unleash Your Inner-Ali