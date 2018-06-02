From the French Open to Monaco for the Formula 1 Grand Prix it’s been a big week in the world of menswear. Lewis Hamilton’s pink Mercedes hat has become a must have accessory and Ryan Reynolds continues be one of the world’s best dressed actors on his Deadpool press tour in Japan.

Bafetimbi Gomis was spotted wearing an amazing green linen suit which fits perfectly. Australian Jason Donovan stepped out for Kylie Monogue’s 50th birthday party in London looking fresh as hell in all white. The guy can dress.

Lastly props go to Dougie Pointer for a sublime black tie effort. Bravo chap.

Enjoy this week’s eighteen gentleman.