A serious week of events calls for a serious list of celebrities. It was all happening around the world with the MTV Awards, walk of fame unveils and fashion shows all bringing together some of the world’s most stylish men.

Front runner Jeff Goldblum leads the way in a shimmering black number followed by ex-007 Pierce Brosnan who’s ageing gracefully. A$AP Rocky and Ansel Elgort took to the LV fashion show whilst James Harden and Jamie Foxx were snapped on the streets in their coolest casual gear.

The rest were rounded out by guys like Alexander Skarsgard, Chadwick Boseman, Lionel Richie and Justin Theroux.