Y’ever feel like drinking the tears of a professional athlete? How about kicking a man while he’s down? Yes and yes? Well if you live in California, now you can.

If, to you, “travel” is something that takes place on a basketball court rather than in an infinity pool, you’ll know that the Cavaliers recently lost to the Warriors in the NBA finals. What you may not know, is that this inspired a San Francisco brewery to release a new IPA called Lebron’s Tears.

Cruel publicity stunt, or hilarious? Probably depends on whether or not you support the Cavs.

While some have taken this as a bit of banter, others say we should be accepting of athletes’ emotions.

“Can’t a man show emotions without being considered less of a man?”

“If his teammate screws up a game-ending shot in Game One of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, does not LeBron James rage in despair? If you prick him, does he not tear up?” asked one Takeout journalist.

Salty.

