Everyone wants to maintain a majestic physique all year, but when winter rolls round it can be hard to keep the comfort-food cravings in check. It starts with a hearty stew for four (eaten by one: you) with a side of sourdough, and ends up in a pit full of self loathing, chocolate wrappers and double glazed Krispy Cremes.

However, not all carbohydrates were made equal, and with the prominence of low carb diets like the Keto, Atkins and Paleo, promoted by well-meaning health freaks and pseudo-intellectuals alike, much of the population has developed an irrational fear of carbohydrates. A fear we need to get over, fast.

Why is that? Well, as reported this morning by the SBS, dieticians recommend we should eat a specific type of carb to manage our weight and prevent chronic disease: whole grains. Dietitians Alex Parker and Anna Debenham from the nutrition consultancy organisation The Biting Truth, told the SBS that if we paint all carbohydrates with the same brush, we will miss out on the benefits of ‘good’ carbs.

“Quinoa and chocolate cake are both carbohydrates. Quinoa is a whole grain and it will help you to feel fuller for longer while chocolate cake is a refined food that is obviously not good for weight loss.”

Other foods which include refined carbs are white rice, white bread, processed crackers, some refined breakfast cereals, pearl barley and pearl couscous. Whole grains, on the other hand, have a low glycaemic index (GI) making them wonderful for weight management.

“Whole grain consumption is linked to weight loss and weight management because it contains nutrients like fibre that make you feel full, that are also good for your gut health,” the dieticians told SBS.

Evidence also suggests that people who eat whole grains regularly may be less likely to develop heart disease, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer, said the report.

