Green, the colour that’s perennially overlooked in place of staple hues like navy and grey. Well not any more. Channing Tatum showed men how to take green from casual wear to evening wear in London earlier this week when he stepped out for the Magic Mike Live stage show premiere.

The newly single dad looked the part in a very cool green number comprising of light olive green trousers and an olive Hawaiian shirt with contrasting leaf print. The simple outfit was polished off with a skinny belt and dark brown derby shoes ripe for day time duties in the norther summer.

Come evening, Tatum opted for a dark charcoal suit paired with a dark green paisley button-up. No tie was necessary here but there was a classic pair of black dress shoes which helped mute the outfit enough to let the paisley shirt do all the talking. A black dialled timepiece would have added some Kingsman detail to the suit but it’s not entirely mandatory.

We’re just glad to see that this single father is living his best life without the help of two-week-old sweatpants and beer stained singlets.