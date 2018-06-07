Last night we spent the night with Thor aka Chris Hemsworth. Well not literally but our friends at TAG Heuer hosted one of their usual grand parties in Sydney. The TAG Heuer ‘Museum In Motion’ Australian Launch was held at the Museum of Contemporary Art as a celebration of all things speed.

TAG Heuer ambassador was in attendance to auction a one-of-a-kind Chris Hemsworth TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 02.

Whilst other guests got glammed up, Chris kept things very casual in black denim, white t-shirt and black blazer combo. Paired with black boots and silver jewellery. God bless Australia and our casual beach vibes.

