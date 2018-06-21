You may remember we recently took readers through a step by step guide on creating a masculine bedroom that didn’t scare away the ladies. That means doing away with the racing car bed and having a place to put your dirty laundry.

After much success we decided to put together a little inspiration gallery for those readers looking to elevate their bedroom or chambre à coucher, as the French like to call it.

Our brief for this gallery is simple – would we want to sleep there and would a willing guest mind sleeping there too?

Remember it’s not just the bed that’s the most important element. You’ve got lamps, art, colour, rugs and your kavorka to help spice things up. Enjoy the inspiration of bedroom ideas for men.

Masculine Design Expert Tips From Adele Bates



Surfaces

“There are key elements and qualities that are essential when considering and designing masculine spaces. The materiality of any space is fundamental to developing and identifying with a client’s signature style. Whether it’s a rich timber veneer, beautiful leather or metallic patina, a combination of tactile surfaces and honest materials form the basis upon which a more detailed concept can be developed.”

Details

“It is also important to incorporate elements of surprise – this might be a gimmicky hidden cabinet or the latest techie gadget – detailed in such a way that they avoid any Bond clichés and can simply be recognised as essentials for any modern man.”

Personal Touch Adds Character

“The display and styling of collected prized objects in unique joinery pieces further reflects a level of individuality and character within a space. Whether it is records, musical instruments, bike parts or books, simple accents of texture and colour can be introduced through existing possessions.”

Adele Bates is the founder of Melbourne design firm Adele Bates Design