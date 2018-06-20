Drago Returns In The First CREED II Trailer

The Rocky saga continues with the first trailer dropping for the highly anticipated CREED II.

The film sees Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed chasing another title against the wishes of both Rocky Balboa and his family. The stakes are apparently higher this time around and that’s because he’s taking on a familiar name – Drago.

The new and improved (see: seriously jacked) Drago is played by Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, a Romanian unit in real life who plays Ivan Drago’s son in the film. You can see him going through the drills below.

A post shared by Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu (@bignasty) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Those hoping to see Ivan Drago’s return won’t be disappointed either. Dolph Lundgren will once again reprise his role as the Soviet beast acting as an the antagonist to Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky.

The film opens in theatres November 21.