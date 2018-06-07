Ferrari Unveils $40,000 Coffee Table Book Designed By Marc Newson [SUTMM #178]

They say money can’t buy you happiness. Lies. They say you should never run with a fork. Also a lie. Get ready to burn some serious cash as Shut Up & Take My Money is back to send you broke in style.

Ferrari Art Edition

It’s the centrepiece that any true Ferrari collector needs in their garage. Presenting the Ferrari Art Edition, literally a work of art in any respect with an artistic price to match. The 514 page book offers unrestricted access to hundreds of photographs from the Ferrari archives and private collectors to reveal the full story behind the legendary prancing horse. To make sure that this isn’t tossed together with your regular run-of-the-mill coffee table books, the massive tome is enclosed by a V12 sculpture designed by Marc Newson. The book is also hand signed by Ferrari power players Sergio Marchionne, John Elkann, and Piero Ferrari with only 1,947 copies being released. Copies number 1 – 250 will also get an insane bookstand made to replicate Ferrari’s exhaust headers.

BUY $40,000

Rimowa x Off-White Transparent Luggage

Supreme had their moment with Rimowa and now it’s Off-White’s turn with the collaborative effort’s latest limited edition roller luggage. Virgil Abloh designed the case to be entirely transparent so that people can see your dirty underwear, but more importantly it’s devoid of your standard interior lining which (apparently) makes it “fire”. There’s also customised bags and a transparent amenity kit with spare wheels in Off-White’s signature orange hue. The luggage goes on sale via Off-White and Rimowa stores from June 25.

BUY $TBC

The Macallan 72 Year Old Single Malt

The Macallan have unveiled another gem in its distinguished portfolio and it’s their oldest expression to date. Their 72-year-old is liquid gold is encased in a custom Lalique Genesis Decanter and box which was inspired by the architecture of its redesigned $255 million distillery. Those keen to get their hands on one can expect aromas of fruit with distinctive hints of peat and oak. This special edition whisky will be made available in just 600 individually numbered decanters worldwide from August. And FYI, the price below is USD.

BUY $60,000

Montblanc Twin Smart Watch Strap

When you can’t decide whether or not to go down the smartwatch route or not, you do the next best thing: give your mechanical watch a smartwatch. That’s the idea behind the Montblanc Twin Smart Watch Strap which gives traditional watch wearers access to all of the convenient features of a smart watch. Messages, E-mail, notifications, fitness activity and even mobile payments can be achieved with the electronic strap which is designed to look more like a traditional clasp. The strap comes in both 20mm or 22mm widths alongside a choice of four different straps in leather or nylon.

BUY $TBC

Man of Many x Whisky Loot Limited Edition Whisky Box

A $60,000 bottle of whisky may seem a bit out of reach for some so we’ve included a collaboration between the Whisky Loot and Man of Many which makes for a great warming dram over the colder seasons. The three limited edition whiskies include a 15-year-old Tomintoul 15 which evokes the sweet sugary haven of Speyside in Scotland, a quintessentially Australian flavour with whisky from distilled Aussie beer barley aged in ex-Jack Daniels barrels and finished in French oak, and a unique Italian expression featuring sweet Marsala aged malt in rich Laphroaig barrels. Only 50 boxes will be made available.

BUY $65

Bugatti Chiron LEGO Technic

No grown man has ever said no to LEGO, especially if it’s a full blown replica of the multi-million dollar hypercar known as the Bugatti Chiron. The LEGO version replicates all of the technical features of the real car from the working W16 engine with moving pistons to the eight-speed transmission, steering and adjustable rear wing. Be noted though, this is no toy at 5,599 pieces, 22-inches in length and a scary AUD price tag. See how the designers created it below.

BUY $600