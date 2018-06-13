There are no words to describe how totally excited we are for the arrival of spring. (Actually, “totally excited” might be the words.) A killjoy or two are attempting to throw science into the mix and steal our hard-won spring from us, but we will not surrender.

There will be blood shorts. There will be t-shirts. There will be sunglasses. And there will be prints, damn it. They may take our spring, but they’ll never take our florals. But have you ever wondered just how to wear floral print?

RELATED: 5 Essential Floral Fragrances For Men

If you’re the fashion-forward kind of man who doesn’t mind sporting a bit of bold colour or an intricate pattern, you’re in luck this season. Florals are back – and not in the cheesy Hawaiian shirt kind of way, but in a cool, contemporary, dramatic way that’s been blooming all over the runway.

What sets the current floral trend apart from the flower prints of the past is its darker, more masculine colour palette. 2016’s florals are edgy and rebellious in a way you had no idea foliage could be. The look is daring, yes, but also surprisingly wearable.

RELATED: Conor McGregor Has Achieved The Impossible With These Pants

follow d'marge on facebook for daily updates

GALLERY BEGINS AFTER THIS ADVERTISEMENT