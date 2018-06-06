First things first, there’s something we need to make very clear. As you’ve probably seen with many a male celebrity, there is a world of difference between simply deciding not to cut your hair one day, and growing your hair out with actual effort.

And yes, you can tell the difference between the two. There are a few things you can do to make sure you don’t fall into the former category though, starting with…

Get As Many Opinions As Possible

Before you decide to go full-Fabio, do a serious evaluation as to whether the product of your spent time and effort is actually gonna look good or not. Take a look in the mirror, use a snapchat filter, ask your family, ask your Mrs, ask your mates, ask anyone how they reckon you’d look with long hair.

Also, don’t be afraid to cut it back if you don’t think it’s going to go as well as you thought. There’s no shame in trying, but we can’t all be Chris Hemsworth.

Match Your Style To Your Features

There’s a few things that can determine just how good your mane is likely to look, and they all rest on your face. Having thicker hair in certain places (for instance a heavier top and thinner sides, or vice versa), can help accentuate or balance the features of your mug, meaning it’s important to get everything proportioned correctly.

If you have large features (big nose, big lips etc.) or a rounder face, go for bigger, larger, more textured styles to soften them. Early Mick Jagger is a good example. If you have smaller features and a thinner face, a thinner, longer style is probably more suitable. Think Zlatan or Jared Leto.

Adjust Your Style As It Grows

Of course, before you reach a glorious mane you’re going to go through months of awkward lengths, styles and unruliness that’ll make you question whether or not you want to continue.

The answer to this issue is twofold. One, make sure you’re giving your hair the best chance to grow healthily by eating a decent diet and using conditioning products as it grows. Two. Don’t be afraid to get a little product involved to keep things looking presentable.

It’ll take time for your hair to reach a long enough length to weigh itself down and look properly natural, so you may have to compromise for a while.

Once It’s Grown, Let Your Barber Take the Reigns

If you’ve grown your hair out right, it should need as little maintenance as possible to make it look good. If you want to blow dry it, go for it, but lay off on the styling products, unless of course you’re trying out for a Motley Crue tribute act.

The hallmark of a grown-out hairstyle that works is that it should look good sitting naturally. If it doesn’t, then let your barber fix it or consider a change of style altogether.

That being said, take care of your hair. Short hair might let you get away with being a little more relaxed on the shampoo and conditioner, but as any girl will tell you, long hair won’t afford you that luxury.

Always Keep It In Check

Keeping your hair healthy often boils down to making sure you’re touching it as little as possible, but depending on how long you decide to go, you’re gonna have to figure out ways to make sure it’s not going everywhere when you’re playing sport, doing manual labour or even just walking in a windy day.

The key here is to experiment with what suits you. Take as much inspiration as you’d like when it comes to buns, ponytails, headbands, bandannas or whatever, as long as you’re avoiding the top knot.

Need More Motivation…

